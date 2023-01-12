Craig notched 16 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 loss to the Nuggets.

After shooting 31.8 percent from the field over his previous two games, Craig broke out of his brief scoring slump Wednesday with a team-high 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. However, only one of those field goals came in the second half as the Suns fell to the Nuggets for their seventh loss in their last eight games. Craig added five boards in the contest and has grabbed at least five rebounds in 10 straight.