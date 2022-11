Craig posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to the Jazz.

Craig set his season-high in points Friday while also tying his most three-pointers made. Craig may continue to see increased production, with Cameron Johnson (knee) expected to miss at least another month of action.