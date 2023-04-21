Craig closed with 15 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 win over the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Craig continues to take advantage of wide-open shots created by Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The undrafted product out of USC Upstate has sank at least two triples and scored 15-plus points in all three postseason games so far, posting 18 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from deep.