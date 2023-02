Craig will start Thursday at Atlanta, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Craig will benefit from the absences of the newly acquired trio of Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley, stepping into the first unit alongside Chris Paul, Damion Lee, Jock Landale and Deandre Ayton. Craig has started in 43-of-53 appearances this season and has averaged 8..6 points and 6.0 rebounds over 27.3 minutes per game with the first unit.