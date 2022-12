Craig finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Craig finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and multiple steals for the third time this season. Across his last 23 appearances (all starts), the versatile forward has averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes per game.