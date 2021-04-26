Craig produced 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Nets.

Craig didn't exactly appear out of nowhere, as he's slowly crept into relevancy this month with an average of 16.1 minutes.per game over a 12-game span. Jae Crowder's (ankle) absence provided extra opportunity for the journeyman forward, and he took full advantage. Craig failed to make a significant impact with the Nuggets and did even less during his brief stint with the Bucks, but his performance Sunday was his best stat line as a pro.