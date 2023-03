Craig isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Craig will be the odd man out during Kevin Durant's debut, as Phoenix will roll with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Durant and Deandre Ayton in the starting five. Craig has made only 10 appearances as a reserve this season, and he's averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes during those contests.