Craig (knee) will attempt to give it a go Sunday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Craig was listed as probable Saturday evening after his MRI showed no structural damage to the right knee he tweaked in Game 2. It's unclear what exactly his pain tolerance is at, but the Suns will take whatever they can get from him after losing some depth following Dario Saric's knee injury. Craig is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game in the playoffs thus far.