Craig (coach's decision) won't make his debut for the Suns during Friday's game against Minnesota, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Craig will be with the team and on the bench for Friday's matchup, but he won't take the court while he continues to get used to the Suns' system. The 30-year-old was traded to the Suns on Wednesday, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his first appearance with his new team.