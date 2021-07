Craig won't return to Thursday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to a right knee contusion, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Craig took a charge against a bowling Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter and needed help getting up. Nevertheless, the Suns have officially ruled him out for Game 2. The guard will likely be deemed questionable heading into Sunday's Game 3. Craig drained two threes prior to exiting against the Bucks.