Camara is expected to be available for Friday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Camara is not carrying an injury, but he was given the night off for rest Tuesday against the Pelicans. He's had a strong Summer League so far, averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games.