Camara was drafted by Phoenix with the No. 52 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Camara posted 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 54/66/36 shooting across 29.9 minutes per game with the Flyers last season. He is a solid two-way player who got most of his points at the basket, but he has been working on establishing a consistent three-point shot, which could turn him into a valuable asset for the Suns down the road. However, the Suns are fully in win-now mode after acquiring Bradley Beal from Washington in exchange for Chris Paul, which will make it tougher for Camara to earn a rotation spot early on.