Camara logged 20 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 23 minutes of Saturday's 102-79 Summer League win against the Grizzlies.

Camara finished Summer League on a high note, posting a double-double in 23 minutes of Saturday's tilt. He corralled game highs in both points and rebounds and was a force on the interior, pulling down five offensive boards and getting to the line 12 times. Though Camara was selected 52nd overall in the 2023 NBA draft, he's made a case to push for early minutes for a revamped Suns roster.