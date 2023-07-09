Camara recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and a steal over 31 minutes of Saturday's 84-75 loss to Milwaukee during Summer League.

After being drafted by the Suns with the No. 52 pick in this year's draft, Camara looked like anything but a rookie in his first taste of NBA action. He led the Suns with 20 points and fell just two rebounds shy of a double-double. With the Suns roster undergoing massive changes this offseason, Camara has a chance to come in a play for a rotation spot with a strong preseason showing.