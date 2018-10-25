Suns' Trevor Ariza: A little better Wednesday
Ariza contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.
Ariza was better Wednesday, scoring 14 points including three triples. After a red-hot first game, he had been struggling despite the consistent playing time. He provides a veteran presence on the floor for the young Suns outfit, likely ensuring he continues to find his way onto the floor no matter the nature of the game. Those who have rostered Ariza will be hoping that he can keep up these sorts of numbers while also adding some defensive contributions.
