Suns' Trevor Ariza: Agrees to deal with Phoenix
Ariza has agreed to a one-year, %15 million contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Ariza will move on from Houston after spending four-plus seasons with the Rockets. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.
