Suns' Trevor Ariza: Closes in on double-double Thursday
Ariza tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to the Celtics.
Ariza managed just 11 points Thursday but chipped in with nine rebounds and six assists. This was a tough loss to take for the Suns who had a 22 point lead early in the third quarter, eventually succumbing in overtime. Despite the odd fit in Phoenix, Ariza appears locked in for big minutes on a nightly basis and based on opportunity alone, should be owned in standard leagues despite the limited ceiling.
