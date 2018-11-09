Ariza tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to the Celtics.

Ariza managed just 11 points Thursday but chipped in with nine rebounds and six assists. This was a tough loss to take for the Suns who had a 22 point lead early in the third quarter, eventually succumbing in overtime. Despite the odd fit in Phoenix, Ariza appears locked in for big minutes on a nightly basis and based on opportunity alone, should be owned in standard leagues despite the limited ceiling.