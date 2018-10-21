Suns' Trevor Ariza: Comes back to earth in loss
Ariza recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 loss to the Nuggets.
Although Denver is an incredibly tough opponent, it appears that fantasy opportunities on the Suns' roster will continue to mystify in the short term. Ariza is a perfect case-in-point. He was a complete surprise with a superb first game against Dallas and he followed up with a precipitous fall on Saturday. In truth, his future production should probably fall somewhere in the middle. It will take some time to determine where the Suns fall in the NBA pecking order, which will make it difficult to determine what matchups are ideal sources of output for the team outside of Booker, and possibly Ayton eventually. As a result, owners should monitor Ariza with a wait-and-see approach to his future success.
