Suns' Trevor Ariza: Coming off bench Tuesday
Ariza will come off the bench Tuesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With losses racking up for the Suns, coach Igor Kokoskov will opt to start Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren together while bringing Ariza off the bench. It will be Ariza's first time coming off the bench this season.
