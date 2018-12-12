Suns' Trevor Ariza: Doesn't play in Tuesday's loss

Ariza did not see the court during Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Spurs.

Ariza was a healthy scratch during this one, as it's likely he'll be traded in the very near future. Fantasy owners will be hoping that Ariza is in fact moved sooner rather than later, and to a team with enough minutes to go around. There's a good chance a more motivated Ariza turns in much better stats once he's on a contender than he has through 25 appearances.