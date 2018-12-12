Suns' Trevor Ariza: Doesn't play in Tuesday's loss
Ariza did not see the court during Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Spurs.
Ariza was a healthy scratch during this one, as it's likely he'll be traded in the very near future. Fantasy owners will be hoping that Ariza is in fact moved sooner rather than later, and to a team with enough minutes to go around. There's a good chance a more motivated Ariza turns in much better stats once he's on a contender than he has through 25 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...