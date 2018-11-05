Ariza finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ariza scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Sunday's victory, adding nine rebounds and a pair of steals. After a blistering start to the season, Ariza slowed quickly but has managed to turn things around more recently. He saw 39 minutes of playing time here which likely had something to do with TJ Warren (back) missing the game. Nonetheless, Ariza does appear secure in his role and still offers standard league value despite the fact that the team may move away from their veterans at some point.