Suns' Trevor Ariza: Efficient performance Sunday
Ariza finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Grizzlies.
Ariza scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Sunday's victory, adding nine rebounds and a pair of steals. After a blistering start to the season, Ariza slowed quickly but has managed to turn things around more recently. He saw 39 minutes of playing time here which likely had something to do with TJ Warren (back) missing the game. Nonetheless, Ariza does appear secure in his role and still offers standard league value despite the fact that the team may move away from their veterans at some point.
More News
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Strong offensive effort in loss•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: A little better Wednesday•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Struggles for second straight game•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Comes back to earth in loss•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Stellar in team debut•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times