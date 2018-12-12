Suns' Trevor Ariza: Future with Suns uncertain

Coach Igor Kokoskov chalked up Ariza's absence Tuesday night as a byproduct of the Suns playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. "It's tough (with) a vet who's been around a long time," Kokoskov said. "If he doesn't start the game, he's a guy who needs rhythm...He's a more diesel guy than a sprinter."

Ariza was essentially scratched from the lineup and did not play Tuesday night as the Suns suffered yet another lopsided loss -- this time at the hands of the Spurs. Based on Kokoskov's quote, he didn't feel comfortable bringing Ariza off the bench, and at this point it's unclear if the veteran will be back in the rotation Thursday versus Dallas. Perhaps of more pressing concern is the fact that Ariza is eligible to be traded beginning Dec. 15, and it's widely believed the Suns will move the versatile wing, who they signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. As such, Ariza's status is worth monitoring game-to-game, as he'll be liable to be held out of action if the Suns happen to be nearing a deal.