Ariza scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Bucks.

It's the veteran wing's first double-double of the season, but Ariza continues to struggle with his shot. He hasn't shot below 40 percent from the floor in a full season since 2010-11, but the 33-year-old is currently limping along at a 37.9 percent clip through 15 games. That hasn't impacted his three-point shooting, however, as he's still on pace to average better than two made threes a game for the sixth straight season.