Suns' Trevor Ariza: Lands one-year deal with Phoenix
Ariza agreed Sunday with the Suns on a one-year, $15 million contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Ariza will move on from Houston after spending the last four seasons with the Rockets. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, and 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.9 minutes per game in 2017-18. Expect the 33-year-old to slot in as a starting forward for the Suns, though he may be hard pressed to match the playing time he enjoyed with Houston in recent seasons. The rebuilding Suns boast a cadre of young wings -- namely Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren and Mikal Bridges -- that the team will need to create room for in the rotation.
