Suns' Trevor Ariza: Likely heading to Wizards

Ariza is on the verge of being traded to the Wizards as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal would send Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies, and Austin Rivers plus two Grizzlies role players to the Suns. Confirmation of the deal figures to come shortly.

