Suns' Trevor Ariza: Making second straight start
Ariza will start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers
Ariza is starting a second straight game, which suggests the veteran is a favorite to open up the regular season with the top unit. Josh Jackson has been the other starter on the wing with Devin Booker (hand) out, but Jackson seems to be the more likely candidate to eventually come off the bench once Booker is cleared. That said, it will still be a situation to monitor over the coming few weeks. Ariza will likely be a steals and three-point specialist when looking at his fantasy value, which may limit his utility in some leagues.
