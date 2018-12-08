Suns' Trevor Ariza: Out Friday
Ariza (knee) is out Friday against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Left knee soreness will prevent Ariza from playing Friday. With T.J.Warren (ankle) also sidelined, Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson, Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could all see increases in workload.
