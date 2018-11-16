Suns' Trevor Ariza: Out Saturday
Ariza (personal) didn't practice Friday and is out Saturday against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ariza missed Wednesday's contest against San Antonio due to handling a family matter, and will be out Saturday versus Oklahoma City. With Ariza absent, Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson will probably see more minutes than usual.
