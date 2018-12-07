Suns' Trevor Ariza: Questionable Friday

Ariza is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a sore left knee, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.

Ariza has emerged from Thursday's blowout loss to the Trail Blazers with some knee soreness. With T.J. Warren (ankle) also questionable, the Suns could be very thin on the wing. If both players are ruled out, Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson, Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could all see extra run.