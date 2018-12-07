Suns' Trevor Ariza: Questionable Friday
Ariza is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a sore left knee, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.
Ariza has emerged from Thursday's blowout loss to the Trail Blazers with some knee soreness. With T.J. Warren (ankle) also questionable, the Suns could be very thin on the wing. If both players are ruled out, Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson, Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could all see extra run.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...