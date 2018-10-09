Suns' Trevor Ariza: Solid performance in win

Ariza offered 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 23 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

Ariza checked in just behind Ryan Anderson and Deandre Ayton in scoring on the night, putting up his best point total through four preseason games in the process. The 33-year-old has been a pleasant surprise offensively thus far, shooting at least 50.0 percent in each exhibition while draining multiple threes in each of the last three. Ariza's shot has often been a liability over the last several seasons (no better than a 41.6 percent success rate since the 2013-14 campaign), so his early scoring success -- albeit in an exhibition setting -- is encouraging as he heads into the regular season as the projected starter at small forward.