Suns' Trevor Ariza: Solid production in big loss
Ariza totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the Kings.
Ariza played well despite the Suns getting thumped Tuesday, scoring 14 points to go with another three steals. Ariza has now collected a combined 20 steals in his last nine games while also hitting multiple three's in six of those. There have been some rumors he will be made available for trade in the coming weeks which could have an impact on his value going forward. Until then he should be owned everywhere despite the inefficiency from the field.
