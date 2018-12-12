Suns' Trevor Ariza: Status unclear Tuesday
Ariza is not listed in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Spurs and is not warming up with his teammates, though is listed as active, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Ariza is late to warmups or won't be playing at all. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...