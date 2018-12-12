Suns' Trevor Ariza: Status unclear Tuesday

Ariza is not listed in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Spurs and is not warming up with his teammates, though is listed as active, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Ariza is late to warmups or won't be playing at all. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories