Ariza tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Ariza's Suns debut was a rousing success, as the team was a +25 with him on the floor and his scoring total checked in second for them on the night. Ariza and T.J. Warren should make for a dynamic 1-2 punch at small forward this season, and both players managed to produce with solid minutes Wednesday. The veteran forward is playing with yet another high-usage two-guard in the form of Devin Booker in his new digs, but as was evident in the opener, there should still be plenty of scoring opportunities to go around in the Suns' fast-paced offense.