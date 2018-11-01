Ariza supplied 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Ariza continued to struggle some with his shot, but he finished with one of his better stat lines of the young season. The veteran wing equaled his second-highest scoring total of the campaign while also draining multiple threes for the third time overall. Ariza is still capable of consistent production on the boards, but he's shot over 40.0 percent just twice over the first seven games on his way to an unsightly 33.8 percent success rate from the field thus far.