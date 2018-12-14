Suns' Trevor Ariza: Strong performance in return

Ariza (rest) totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals across 37 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

After a much talked-about day off Tuesday that led to speculation that Ariza was on the verge of being traded, the veteran returned to action and produced one of his best performances of the season. Ariza has actually been more productive than earlier in the season as of late, as he's posted double-digit scoring tallies in six of the last seven contests. He's complemented that with some of his trademark strong work elsewhere, as he's pulled down between six and nine boards and recorded multiple steals in four of the last six games, and he's managed five- and six-assist tallies in two of the last three.