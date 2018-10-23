Ariza mustered just six points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

The veteran has now drained just four of 19 attempts over the last two games, following a stellar 21-point effort in the opener against the Mavericks. Ariza's accuracy has deteriorated in recent years, as he'd shot 41.7 percent or worse in eight of the nine seasons prior to the current campaign. Therefore, it's much more likely that the outlier over this season's small three-game sample is his 58.3 percent success rate against the Mavericks in the first game, as opposed to the poor performances he's generated over the last pair of contests. With backup T.J. Warren stellar thus far off the bench, Ariza will presumably have to up the caliber of his play to avoid an eventual flip-flop of spots on the depth chart.