Ariza logged six points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ariza had a dreadful shooting night, but it was mostly due to his poor shot selection. He heaved up eight 3-point attempts, which is a bit above his average. After a hot start, Ariza's production has undergone a course correction that much more resembles what was expected of him after being traded from the Rockets. For now, the Suns appear content with deploying him in the first unit but hold on a starting spot is definitely a tenuous one.