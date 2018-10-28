Suns' Trevor Ariza: Struggles with shot in loss
Ariza logged six points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ariza had a dreadful shooting night, but it was mostly due to his poor shot selection. He heaved up eight 3-point attempts, which is a bit above his average. After a hot start, Ariza's production has undergone a course correction that much more resembles what was expected of him after being traded from the Rockets. For now, the Suns appear content with deploying him in the first unit but hold on a starting spot is definitely a tenuous one.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...