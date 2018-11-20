Ariza tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

Ariza returned to the lineup following a two-game absence due to a personal matter, and he played a team high minute total. Moreover, Ariza contributed in every category, and he was efficient offensively. This is already the second time this season that Ariza has surpassed 40 minutes, but he's still a low-end option in standard leagues.