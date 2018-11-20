Suns' Trevor Ariza: Well-rounded line in 41 minutes
Ariza tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.
Ariza returned to the lineup following a two-game absence due to a personal matter, and he played a team high minute total. Moreover, Ariza contributed in every category, and he was efficient offensively. This is already the second time this season that Ariza has surpassed 40 minutes, but he's still a low-end option in standard leagues.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.