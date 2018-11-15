Ariza will not play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, as he will not be with the team for personal reasons unrelated to the team, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

It's uncertain what is keeping Ariza out, or if it will keep him out for multiple games. For now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. More information should come out later this week.

