Suns' Trevor Ariza: Will not play Wednesday
Ariza will not play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, as he will not be with the team for personal reasons unrelated to the team, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
It's uncertain what is keeping Ariza out, or if it will keep him out for multiple games. For now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. More information should come out later this week.
More News
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Closes in on double-double Thursday•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Efficient performance Sunday•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Strong offensive effort in loss•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: A little better Wednesday•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Struggles for second straight game•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...