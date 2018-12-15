Suns' Trevor Ariza: Will sit out Saturday
Ariza will be held out of Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves while the Suns work to resolve his current status on the trade block, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Ariza was all but traded to the Wizards on Friday before it fell through due miscommunication regarding the players involved. As a result, the Suns will rest Ariza while working to find a new trade.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...