Suns' Trevor Ariza: Will sit out Saturday

Ariza will be held out of Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves while the Suns work to resolve his current status on the trade block, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ariza was all but traded to the Wizards on Friday before it fell through due miscommunication regarding the players involved. As a result, the Suns will rest Ariza while working to find a new trade.

