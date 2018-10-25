Daniels is active for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Daniels suffered a concussion after playing just four minutes in the Sun's opener, which caused him to miss a game. He was then healthy, but was inactive for their last game against the Warriors. He's buried on the depth chart, as the Suns are pretty deep at guard, so he likely won't see too much action for the Suns.