Suns' Troy Daniels: Active for Monday's game
Daniels is active for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Daniels suffered a concussion after playing just four minutes in the Sun's opener, which caused him to miss a game. He was then healthy, but was inactive for their last game against the Warriors. He's buried on the depth chart, as the Suns are pretty deep at guard, so he likely won't see too much action for the Suns.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times