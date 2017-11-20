Suns' Troy Daniels: Another hot shooting display in Sunday's win

Daniels delivered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Bulls.

Following three consecutive scoreless showings (over a four-day span), Daniels has strung together three straight double-digit performances. During this most recent three-game stretch, Daniels is averaging 15.7 points (54.8 FG, 52.0 3Pt), 4.3 threes, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 0.3 steals in just 19.7 minutes per night. Daniels can clearly be instant offense, but he has seen 20-plus minutes only three times in 18 appearances this season.