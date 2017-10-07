Suns' Troy Daniels: Another lights-out shooting effort Friday
Daniels contributed 18 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.
The 26-year-old guard was on fire from long range for the second time in as many exhibitions Friday, with all of his buckets on the evening emanating from behind the arc once again. Daniels carries a 58.8 percent success rate from long range through two preseason games, providing a glimpse of what he's likely to bring to the table as part of the backcourt rotation in the coming season. While he doesn't offer much else in the way of counting stats, Daniels is going to be aggressive when he's on the floor, as the 5.3 three-point attempts across 17.7 minutes per game that he averaged with the Grizzlies last season attest.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Drains five treys in Tuesday's preseason opener•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Traded to Phoenix•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Available to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Scores 20 off bench Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Erupts with seven treys in win•
-
Grizzlies' Troy Daniels: Continues to struggle with shot•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...