Suns' Troy Daniels: Another lights-out shooting effort Friday

Daniels contributed 18 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The 26-year-old guard was on fire from long range for the second time in as many exhibitions Friday, with all of his buckets on the evening emanating from behind the arc once again. Daniels carries a 58.8 percent success rate from long range through two preseason games, providing a glimpse of what he's likely to bring to the table as part of the backcourt rotation in the coming season. While he doesn't offer much else in the way of counting stats, Daniels is going to be aggressive when he's on the floor, as the 5.3 three-point attempts across 17.7 minutes per game that he averaged with the Grizzlies last season attest.