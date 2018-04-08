Suns' Troy Daniels: Available to play Sunday

Daniels (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Daniels was sidelined for Friday's game against the Pelicans after spraining his ankle on Tuesday, but the shooting guard is set to make his return to the lineup after the one-game absence. With the Suns plagued with numerous injuries Sunday, Daniels should see quite a bit of usage in the team's final home game of the season.

