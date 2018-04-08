Suns' Troy Daniels: Available to play Sunday
Daniels (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Daniels was sidelined for Friday's game against the Pelicans after spraining his ankle on Tuesday, but the shooting guard is set to make his return to the lineup after the one-game absence. With the Suns plagued with numerous injuries Sunday, Daniels should see quite a bit of usage in the team's final home game of the season.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Out Friday vs. New Orleans•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Sprains ankle, won't return Tuesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores exclusively from distance during Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Nets 12 points in defeat•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads team in scoring in Friday loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....