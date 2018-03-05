Suns' Troy Daniels: Doubtful Monday with knee injury
Daniels is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Heat to due right knee hyperextension, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels appeared in Sunday's loss to the Hawks for 15 minutes, but he likely suffered an injury at some point during that time. With Daniels expected to be sidelined Monday night, both Josh Jackson and Shaquille Harrison should be in line to pick up some additional backcourt minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Pours in 17 off bench in defeat•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Questionable with finger injury Wednesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores nine points in Monday's loss•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...