Suns' Troy Daniels: Doubtful Monday with knee injury

Daniels is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Heat to due right knee hyperextension, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Daniels appeared in Sunday's loss to the Hawks for 15 minutes, but he likely suffered an injury at some point during that time. With Daniels expected to be sidelined Monday night, both Josh Jackson and Shaquille Harrison should be in line to pick up some additional backcourt minutes off the bench.