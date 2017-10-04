Suns' Troy Daniels: Drains five treys in Tuesday's preseason opener

Daniels supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Daniels provided a spark off the bench in his first preseason game with his new team, and he actually hit as many three-pointers as the rest of his teammates combined. Based on the fact that the Suns don't have a ton of sharpshooters on the roster, Daniels could be in line to see decent minutes off the bench this year.