Suns' Troy Daniels: Drains six threes off bench Tuesday
Daniels scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt) while adding a rebound and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The journeyman has found a rhythm as an instant offense player on the Suns' second unit, draining multiple three-pointers in four straight games and at least one three in 25 straight, dating back to Nov. 26. Unfortunately Daniels doesn't offer any production in other categories, severely limiting his fantasy utility even on the rare nights when he posts lines like this one.
