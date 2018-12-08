Suns' Troy Daniels: Drills six threes off bench
Daniels tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 115-98 loss to the Heat.
Devin Booker's (hamstring) shoes are hard to fill, but Daniels stepped up in a big way off the bench in Friday's loss. It was easily Daniels' best game of the season and his best total since March 30, 2018, when he poured in 23 points with seven 3-pointers. Daniels has seen his production dip with the addition of Mikal Bridges and De'Anthony Melton, but this stat line should serve as a reminder of his potency as a long-range sharpshooter.
