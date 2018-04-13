Suns' Troy Daniels: Fine season in 2017/18

Daniels added 8.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 79 games played with the Suns this season.

Daniels had his best all-around season of his career as he averaged career bests in points, rebounds, three-pointers made and free-throw percentage. The VCU product is not much of a fantasy performer yet but should continue to be a reliable player at the shooting guard position for the Suns next year. Daniels will be entering his final season of his contract where he is set to make about $3.3 million.