Suns' Troy Daniels: Fine season in 2017/18
Daniels added 8.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 79 games played with the Suns this season.
Daniels had his best all-around season of his career as he averaged career bests in points, rebounds, three-pointers made and free-throw percentage. The VCU product is not much of a fantasy performer yet but should continue to be a reliable player at the shooting guard position for the Suns next year. Daniels will be entering his final season of his contract where he is set to make about $3.3 million.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....