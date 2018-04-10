Suns' Troy Daniels: Game-time call Tuesday

Daniels (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's season finale against Dallas, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Daniels left Sunday's game against the Warriors after re-aggravating his previous ankle injury. That said, he apparently isn't in too much pain, as there's a 50/50 shot he'll end up seeing the floor Tuesday. With Devin Booker (hand) and Josh Jackson (quad) already ruled out, the Suns could end up extremely short-handed against the Mavs. If Daniels ends up sidelined as well, Danuel House and Shaquille Harrison would probably see the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard.

